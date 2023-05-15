Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,885 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.5% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $80,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $134,974,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.37. 3,828,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,880,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $70.89. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $739,070.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,026 shares in the company, valued at $12,698,692.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $739,070.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,026 shares in the company, valued at $12,698,692.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 59,778 shares valued at $4,670,001. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.73.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

