Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 9,150 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $17,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,989,000 after buying an additional 1,308,043 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.83.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,771,829. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

