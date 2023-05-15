Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $18.27 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,958 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $18,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.15. 509,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,820. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $203.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,847.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.26.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

