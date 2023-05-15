Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,327 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Chevron stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.83. 795,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,150,557. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.11 and a 200 day moving average of $171.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $297.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

