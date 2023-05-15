Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $47,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $295.57. The company had a trading volume of 349,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,351. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $215.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.