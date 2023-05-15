The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,779 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 14,054 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $91.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $167.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

