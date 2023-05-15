The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,325 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 5.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $52,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.07. 257,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,407. The company has a market cap of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.