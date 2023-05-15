The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Down 20.5% in April

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 6,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 143,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

