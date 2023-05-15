The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Short Interest Update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,177,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,710,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,290,000 after acquiring an additional 75,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,606,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,471,000 after acquiring an additional 120,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,373,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,290,000 after acquiring an additional 124,072 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.26. 259,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,366. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

