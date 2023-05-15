The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Position Raised by Steel Partners Holdings L.P.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its stake in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) by 121.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,612 shares during the period. L.S. Starrett comprises approximately 0.4% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. owned 3.75% of L.S. Starrett worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on L.S. Starrett in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett Price Performance

In other news, insider David T. Allen sold 3,000 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $36,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,142.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $33,132.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David T. Allen sold 3,000 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $36,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,142.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $189,295. 6.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SCX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,823. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The L.S. Starrett Company has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.50.

About L.S. Starrett

(Get Rating)

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through North American and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes manufacturing and sales in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The International segment consists of all operations outside North America, primarily in Brazil, United Kingdom, and China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.