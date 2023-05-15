The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Up 5.6% in April

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.
Kansai Electric Power Price Performance
KAEPY remained flat at $5.00 during trading on Monday. 38 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. Kansai Electric Power has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $5.03.
About Kansai Electric Power
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kansai Electric Power (KAEPY)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.