The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Update

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNLC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.22. 6,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,050. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $257.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.51. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $32.05.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.36%.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan acquired 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,106.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 3,988 shares of company stock worth $97,455 over the last quarter. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNLC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after buying an additional 54,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

