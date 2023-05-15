The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,071 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of Clorox worth $74,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1,907.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.32. The stock had a trading volume of 208,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.31. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 813.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

