The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $328.17.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.3 %

CI stock opened at $256.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.21 and a 200-day moving average of $295.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $14,529,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 49.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $490,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

