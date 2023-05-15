The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.7% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $47,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.16. The company had a trading volume of 888,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,591. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.