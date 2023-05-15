The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Allstate were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Boston Partners grew its position in Allstate by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Allstate by 549.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Allstate by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,304,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,728,000 after purchasing an additional 612,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allstate Stock Down 0.5 %

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,306. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.92. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

