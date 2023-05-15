Tezos Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.09 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Tezos has a total market cap of $841.11 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00003297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006941 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003468 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003065 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001486 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 959,186,129 coins and its circulating supply is 937,983,681 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

