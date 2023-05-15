Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.44.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $105.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.77 and a 200-day moving average of $102.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $113.56.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.76%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,405 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after buying an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after buying an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,604,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $1,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

