Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 571 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

Zoetis Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.28. 372,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.