Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 4,363 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,069,000 after purchasing an additional 398,365 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,167,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,146,000 after purchasing an additional 310,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $150.58. The company had a trading volume of 477,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,673. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

