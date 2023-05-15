Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 2,942 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 1.3% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after buying an additional 88,047 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1,344.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DG traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $217.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.10 and a 200-day moving average of $231.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Barclays started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.