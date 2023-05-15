Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,886 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.87. 696,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,043. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.72 and a 200 day moving average of $140.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

