Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.87.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $4.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.68. 10,081,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,233,238. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $611.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.40.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,579. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

