Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Invests $928,000 in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.14. 151,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,325. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $97.44 and a twelve month high of $120.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.18.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

