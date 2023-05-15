Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 36,961 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $18.36. 705,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,880. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

