Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.6% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after acquiring an additional 174,097 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.14.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.14 on Monday, hitting $371.84. 511,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,008. The stock has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.24 and its 200 day moving average is $410.80. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

