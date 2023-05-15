Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Sells 1,213 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

TMO traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $523.58. 162,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $558.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The stock has a market cap of $201.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $11,306,723 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

