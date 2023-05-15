Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Invests $622,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $744,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Danaher by 2,638.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 272,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,201,000 after acquiring an additional 262,091 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Danaher by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 137,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,505,000 after acquiring an additional 31,924 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.74. 456,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,244. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.98. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $225.62 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $168.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
