Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

TTEK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.09. 223,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.67. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $169.67. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,027,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,798,000 after purchasing an additional 305,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

