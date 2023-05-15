Tether Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Tether has a market cap of $82.85 billion and approximately $16.82 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003679 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001419 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 86,090,638,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,807,235,429 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.