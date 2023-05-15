TerraClassicUSD Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $152.05 million and $10.00 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00055615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00039982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019471 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000900 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,736,051 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,255,800 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.