Terra (LUNA) One Day Volume Reaches $24.06 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00003468 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $256.67 million and $24.06 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006941 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003297 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003065 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001486 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 272,085,752 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra
