Terra (LUNA) One Day Volume Reaches $24.06 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00003468 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $256.67 million and $24.06 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006941 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003065 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001486 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 272,085,752 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

