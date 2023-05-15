Terra Classic Price Tops $0.0001 (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $523.73 million and approximately $28.26 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006968 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003464 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003063 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001521 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,852,084,613,489 coins and its circulating supply is 5,878,157,570,901 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

