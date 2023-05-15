Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $7.28

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.28, but opened at $7.68. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 910,425 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
- Analysts Have “Buy” Rating On This Mid-Cap Dividend Achiever
- Is Novavax Finally Turning Things Around?
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.