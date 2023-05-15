Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $7.28

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.28, but opened at $7.68. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 910,425 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 225,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 846,710 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

