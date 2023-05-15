Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE TS opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

