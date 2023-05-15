TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,380 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises about 2.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $24,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

TU stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.52. 118,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,505. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TU. StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins lowered their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

