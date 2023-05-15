Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 1,126,776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,990,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on TELL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $768.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $102.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 932,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $1,388,991.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,128,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030,982.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,139,893 shares of company stock valued at $15,269,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 37.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 40.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

