Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Telecom Argentina Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.44. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
See Also
