Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEOGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Telecom Argentina Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.44. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 791.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 567,253 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 225.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 243,570 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 83,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 38,943 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.