Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Telecom Argentina Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.44. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina

About Telecom Argentina

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 791.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 567,253 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 225.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 243,570 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 83,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 38,943 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.