Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.78

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.78 and last traded at $48.74, with a volume of 265593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Tecnoglass Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.16 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 58.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Insider Transactions at Tecnoglass

In other news, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $8,647,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tecnoglass news, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $11,655,730.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $8,647,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

