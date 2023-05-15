Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 179,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.