Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at about $10,319,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 65.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at about $438,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,016,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,833,000 after buying an additional 631,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

