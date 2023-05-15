Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 2,108.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 1,915.7% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDACU stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.22. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

About Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

