SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of SPCB opened at $1.09 on Friday. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.46.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 41.72% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. The company had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) by 126.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

