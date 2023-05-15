Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) were down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 12,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 149,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGHC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Super Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.