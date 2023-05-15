Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) were down 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 12,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 149,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SGHC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
