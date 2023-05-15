StockNews.com Upgrades Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $871.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $501,944.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,695,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,773,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,290,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,387,000 after acquiring an additional 522,908 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 934.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 519,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 469,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,756,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

