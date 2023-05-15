StockNews.com Lowers Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $481.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 171.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

