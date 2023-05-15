StockNews.com Lowers BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $8.30 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.44 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after buying an additional 3,794,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,051 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,618,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,857,000 after acquiring an additional 333,024 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,967,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after buying an additional 2,377,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,795,000 after buying an additional 100,706 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

