StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Spark Networks Price Performance
Spark Networks stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spark Networks
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.