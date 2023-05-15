StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Spark Networks stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Networks stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Spark Networks SE ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 11.66% of Spark Networks worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

