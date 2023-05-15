StockNews.com Downgrades Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. Ichor has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $792.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88.

In related news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $259,719.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $293,421.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ichor by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 173,847 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,056,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 51,852 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ichor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 35,871 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

