StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Trading Down 15.5 %

OBSV opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ObsEva by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 173,455 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 76,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

